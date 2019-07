Budget 2019: Electricity and clean cooking gas for rural households by 2022, water by 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. A new Jal Shakti Ministry will work with states to ensure that every rural house gets water by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.