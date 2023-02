videoDetails

Budget 2023: Center and Congress comes face to face, Smriti Irani retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's tweet

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

The war of words between the Congress and the Center regarding the budget seems to be intensifying. Where on one hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted while besieging the central government on the budget, in which he wrote that this is a friend's budget. While making this statement, Smriti Irani said, '80 crore people get free ration, so such a friend is welcome'.