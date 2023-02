videoDetails

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reach Parliament at 10 am

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

The budget for 2023 will be presented today at 11 am. Before this, the Finance Minister will reach Parliament at 10 am. There will be a meeting with the cabinet at around 10:15, after which the budget will be presented in the House. Know what will be today's program of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.