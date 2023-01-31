videoDetails

Budget 2023: President's address at 11 am, economic survey will be presented at 1 pm. Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Budget 2023: The budget session is starting in the Parliament from today. This budget session will run till 6 April. This budget session will be held in two sessions and will run till 6 April. Let us inform that the budget session is starting in the Parliament from today. Today, first of all, the President of the country Draupadi Murmu (President of India) will address the joint sitting of both the Houses