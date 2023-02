videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Economic survey to be presented in a while by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

In her address to the Parliament, President Draupadi Murmu said, 'People of India have seen many positive changes for the first time in almost nine years of the government. The biggest change has happened that today every Indian's confidence is at its peak and the world's view of India has changed.