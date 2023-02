videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey In Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented Economic Survey in Parliament House on Budget 2023. The first phase of budget session has started from today and will continue till February 12. In this report, see what Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Economic Survey.