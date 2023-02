videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Know 10 Big Pointers Of President Draupadi Murmu's Sansad Bhavan Speech

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

The first phase of the budget session of Parliament began today. Newly Elected President Draupadi Murmu gave an address in the Parliament House. During this, President Murmu praised the Indian Government while enumerating India's achievements. Know 10 major points of Murmu's speech.