videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Rahul Gandhi meets Speaker Om Birla, proceedings adjourns again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla before the proceedings began. Please tell that after the commencement of the proceedings, both the houses have been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.