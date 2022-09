Bulldozer action on illegal construction in Kanpur

A big news is coming from Kanpur. Bulldozer action on illegal construction has started in Kanpur too. A guest house has been demolished in Barra area of ​​Kanpur.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

A big news is coming from Kanpur. Bulldozer action on illegal construction has started in Kanpur too. A guest house has been demolished in Barra area of ​​Kanpur.