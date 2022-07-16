NewsVideos

Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, 'The flurry of inauguration of the half-completed Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design has also been made like this, only after being near the Defense Corridor, BJP government here, Agra built during SP era- Could not build an airstrip like Lucknow Expressway. It is lack of vision to not develop it till Chitrakoot.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
