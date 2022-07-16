NewsVideos

Bundelkhand Expressway Inauguration: Beware of Revdi Culture: PM Modi

PM Modi said that UP is now ready to run at a fast pace with new resolutions. This is everyone's company, everyone's development. Let no one be left behind, let us all work together. Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said, nowadays, efforts are being made to collect votes by distributing free Revdi in the country. This rewari culture is very dangerous.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
