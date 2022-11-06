NewsVideos

Bypoll Result 2022: Rituja Latte wins from Andheri East

|Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र की अंधेरी ईस्ट विधानसभा उपचुनाव के नतीजे आ गए हैं. इस सीट पर शिवसेना की उम्मीदवार ऋतुजा लटके जीत गई हैं.

