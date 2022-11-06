हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Bypoll Result 2022: Rituja Latte wins from Andheri East
|
Updated:
Nov 06, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र की अंधेरी ईस्ट विधानसभा उपचुनाव के नतीजे आ गए हैं. इस सीट पर शिवसेना की उम्मीदवार ऋतुजा लटके जीत गई हैं.
×
All Videos
1:35
Pakistan: PTI supporters uproar, police opened fire on protesters
7:51
Badhir News: Asaduddin Owaisi on 2-day Gujarat tour
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian bombing
6:34
Sudhir Suri Last Rites: The last farewell to Sudhir with moist eyes in Amritsar
5:2
Tanzania Plane Crash: A horrific accident in Tanzania, passenger plane crashed into a lake
Trending Videos
1:35
Pakistan: PTI supporters uproar, police opened fire on protesters
7:51
Badhir News: Asaduddin Owaisi on 2-day Gujarat tour
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian bombing
6:34
Sudhir Suri Last Rites: The last farewell to Sudhir with moist eyes in Amritsar
5:2
Tanzania Plane Crash: A horrific accident in Tanzania, passenger plane crashed into a lake
by election results 2022,up election result 2022,up election 2022 live,UP Election 2022,up election result,UP election,UP bypoll results,UP bypoll,bypoll election 2022 live,bypoll results,bypoll election 2022 live bihar,bypoll election result,Bihar,bihar bypoll election 2022,bihar bypoll election 2022 result,bihar bypoll election 2022 results date,bypoll results 2022,bypoll election counting,vote counting live,Zee News,gola gokarnath seat,bjp vs sp,BJP,