Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra today

Cabinet expansion is to be held in Maharashtra today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 11 am today. According to the sources, more than 17 ministers can take oath.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

