California Flood 2023: Rain breaks record of 29 years in America, Cars Washes away in Flood Water

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

rains in the last few days have caused havoc in America's California. Rain in America has broken record of 29 years and has created many problems for the people. Many vehicles are being washed away in the flood water. Know the current situation of california.