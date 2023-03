videoDetails

Cambridge University: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at central government during lecture

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

During lecture at Cambridge University, Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi was seen lashing out at central government. Rahul Gandhi encircled Center and said, 'Central government dominates media and judiciary'. Know in detail in this report what Rahul said.