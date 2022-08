Car rider slaps female toll worker in Rajgarh

In MP's Rajgarh, a woman toll worker was slapped by a car rider, after which the woman toll worker beat up the young man in response. Police has registered an FIR against the accused car rider.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

