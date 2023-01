videoDetails

Case filed against accused Shankar for shameful act in New York To Delhi Flight

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

A case has been registered against the accused Shankar in connection with the shameful act with the woman in the flight coming from New York to Delhi. A case has been registered against the accused at the behest of Air India. Please tell that the accused had urinated on the woman. Police teams are looking for the accused.