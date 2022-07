CBI and I-T raid former NBCC officer's house in Noida

CBI and the Income Tax Department are conducting raids at the house of former NBCC officer D.K. Mittal in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

