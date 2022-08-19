CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: War of words between AAP and BJP over CBI raids

BJP and AAP are once again face to face after the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house. BJP is repeatedly asking the Aam Aadmi Party that if they have not done anything wrong then why are they fearing investigation

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

