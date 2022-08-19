CBI Raids Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Over Liquor Policy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the issue of CBI raid at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. During this, he said that Sisodia is the best education minister. While praising Sisodia, he also cited the New York Times newspaper.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the issue of CBI raid at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. During this, he said that Sisodia is the best education minister. While praising Sisodia, he also cited the New York Times newspaper.