CBI Reaches Rouse Avenue Court with Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

The CBI has reached the court regarding Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. From now on, he will be produced before the court. Manish Sisodia's lawyer is present in the court. According to sources, the CBI may seek Manish Sisodia's 14-day remand.