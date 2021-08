CBSE 10th Result 2021: 2.6 lakh students got more than 90% marks, pass percentage stood at 99.04%

The CBSE Board 10th class result 2021 was declared on Tuesday on the basis of the evaluation criteria prepared after the CBSE board 10th class exam was canceled due to the pandemic. This year the passing percentage stood at 99.04%, which is much higher than the average year.