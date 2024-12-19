Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Parliament Row

Advertisement
The opposition was protesting in the Parliament premises to corner the BJP and the central government on the Constitution and Ambedkar, but during the protest something happened which has hardly ever happened in the Parliament premises before. Actually, the opposition is trying to make Amit Shah's statement a big issue. For which today the opposition in blue clothes was protesting and demanding an apology and resignation from Amit Shah. Meanwhile, the BJP was also demanding an apology from the Congress for the statements made on Ambedkar...then both the sides came face to face. There was a scuffle. After this, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi comes forward holding his head...and accuses Rahul Gandhi of pushing him. After this, the BJP is attacking Rahul and the Congress, while Kharge and Priyanka have also accused the BJP MPs of pushing him.

