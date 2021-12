CDS Rawat Helicopter Crash: When will the secret from the black box be revealed?

The sudden and untimely passing away of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu has raised the big question about how the crash happened. Officers from the Indian Air Force are at the crash site collecting all relevant data and material to ascertain the cause of the crash that led to death of multiple armed forces officers including Gen Rawat.