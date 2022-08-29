Celebration across the country on India's victory against Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup match played in Dubai. After this victory, fans all over the world including India are celebrating. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the team for the spectacular victory.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

