Central Govt deploys 18 Battalions after Rajouri attack, security of Dangri Village tighten up

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

After the attack in Dangri village of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has taken a big decision. Around 18 battalions of CRPF have been deployed in Rajouri and security has been beefed up.