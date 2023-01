videoDetails

Ceremony for the Oath of Ministers takes place at the Raj Bhavan, Shimla

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

The cabinet expansion of the Sukhu government took place today, a month after the declaration of the results of the assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony for the oath of ministers took place at the Raj Bhavan.