Chaitra Navratri begins from today Maa Shailputri worship with rituals

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Today is the first day of Navratri and today Maa Shailputri will be worshiped with rituals. Mother Shailputri is called the daughter of the mountain king Himalayas. Crowds of devotees are being seen in the temples of Mata since this morning.