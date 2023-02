videoDetails

Chamba Bridge Collapsed: Broken bridge on Chamba National Highway, broken connection of Bharmour with Chamba. Hindi news

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Another bridge has been broken in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. This bridge was grounded in Bharmour, a tribal area of Chamba. However, there is no news of any casualty in the incident.