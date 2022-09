Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Girls are being forced to go home

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

After the MMS incident in Chandigarh, many characters are coming out one by one. So far three accused have been arrested in this case while the fourth is still absconding. Meanwhile, when Zee News spoke to the girls of the university, they say that they are being forced to go home.