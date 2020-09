Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in early 2021 with a lander and a rover only

Minister of State for Space Department Jitendra Singh said on Sunday (6 September) that Chandrayaan-3, India's mission moon, will be launched in early 2021. Singh said that Chandrayaan-3 will be different from Chandrayaan-2. The Chandrayaan-3 will not have an orbiter, it will only include a lander and a rover.