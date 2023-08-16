trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649882
Chandrayaan reached closer to the moon, Chandrayaan-3 reached the 'outer' of the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved a milestone as it has successfully completed the orbit rounding phase which is a significant step towards its goals. Now Chandrayaan is only a few kilometers away from the moon.

