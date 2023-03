videoDetails

Chantham House Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS and Centre

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi is on Britain visit. During this, he is seen to be a constant attacker on RSS and central government. In a program organized at Chatham House on Monday, Rahul made a scathing attack on RSS.