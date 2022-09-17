Cheetah Is Back In India: More Cheetahs To Be Brought To India After 5 Years
Cheetahs are being reinstated in India after 70 years. Cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park. Cheetahs will be monitored in the park for 1 month. Collar GPS has been installed on the neck of the cheetahs for tracking.
