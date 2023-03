videoDetails

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel supports Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the biggest fear of a dictator is that people should not stop fearing him. He said that we will meet here in the people's court. There will be public, there will be leader of the people