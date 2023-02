videoDetails

Chhattisgarh: ED raids Congress leaders' bases in Raipur, CM Baghel lashes out at Raman Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

ED Raid In Chhattisgarh: ED has taken action against Congress leaders before Mahadhiveshan in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It is being told that the Enforcement Directorate has taken this action on the coal scam. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attacked Raman Singh on this issue