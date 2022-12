videoDetails

Chhattisgarh Murder Case: 21-year-old girl brutally Murder in Korba, attack with screwdriver

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

A 21-year-old girl has been brutally murdered in Chhattisgarh's Korba. Accused Shahbaz attacked the girl with a screwdriver. An air ticket has been recovered from the spot, from which it is believed that the accused Shahbaz Khan came to Korba via flight from Gujarat two days ago.