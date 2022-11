Chhattisgarh News : Police attacked in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, vehicles broken during protest

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

A police team has been attacked in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh. During the protest, the villagers broke many vehicles. There was a dispute over the opening of paddy purchase center. 5 policemen including SHO were injured in stone pelting.