Chhattisgarh: Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of child theft in Durg

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

A video of sadhus being brutally beaten up in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai has surfaced. The mob beat up the sadhus fiercely on suspicion of child theft and when the police team reached to rescue the sadhus, the mob attacked them too.