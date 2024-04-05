Advertisement
SC stays Allahabad HC order declaring UP Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

Apr 05, 2024
An important hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Friday in the case challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to repeal the UP Madrasa Act. The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard this case. After the hearing, the Supreme Court has stayed the decision of Allahabad High Court.

