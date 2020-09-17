हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Chhattisgarh teacher is conducting classes on motorcycle

A teacher in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district has adopted unique method of teaching students in rural areas. Rudra Rana is conducting ‘mohalla’ classes for school students on his motorcycle. He is bringing education to the doorstep of kids. This unique way of teaching is helpful students who don't have access to online education amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Rudra said, "As students can't go to schools, I am bringing education to their doorstep.” “Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful, he added.

Sep 17, 2020, 17:10 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a direct 'warning' to China from Parliament