Chhattisgarh teacher is conducting classes on motorcycle

A teacher in Chhattisgarh’s Korea district has adopted unique method of teaching students in rural areas. Rudra Rana is conducting ‘mohalla’ classes for school students on his motorcycle. He is bringing education to the doorstep of kids. This unique way of teaching is helpful students who don't have access to online education amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Rudra said, "As students can't go to schools, I am bringing education to their doorstep.” “Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful, he added.