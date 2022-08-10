Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan narrated the story of the tricolor's journey to the children

A different style of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen by the children of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came in the role of a teacher in a school under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Amrit Festival of Independence. He narrated the story of the tricolor's journey to the children.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

