Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan narrated the story of the tricolor's journey to the children

A different style of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen by the children of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came in the role of a teacher in a school under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Amrit Festival of Independence. He narrated the story of the tricolor's journey to the children.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
