Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches Kashi Vishwanath

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi has reached Kashi Vishwanath. This is also special because the decision of Varanasi District Court in Gyanvapi case has brought new suspense. The court has rejected Gyanvapi's demand for carbon dating and scientific investigation.