China Vs Taiwan War: Taiwan ready for Chinese attacks

China is constantly conducting war exercises near Taiwan. Till now it is not clear whether China will attack or not. But in view of the threat of war, Taiwan has also increased its preparations.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

