Chinese Army to face most dangerous Commando- Garud at LAC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

After Galwan and Tawang attacks, Indian Army has deployed Garuda commandos at LAC, taking strict action against the Chinese Army. China's activities will be closely monitored under the deployment of Garud Commandos.