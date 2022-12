videoDetails

Clash between soldiers of India and China in Tawang, many injured

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:57 PM IST

There has been a clash between the soldiers of the Chinese Army (PLA) and the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh. This incident is of December 9, 2022. This clash between the soldiers of both the armies took place in Tawang. Many soldiers of both the countries have been injured in this clash.