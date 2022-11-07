NewsVideos

Clashes between protesters and police in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar | Watch

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
In Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, more protesters were crowded with the police. A video of this has gone viral in which policemen are seen using sticks on women.

