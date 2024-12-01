videoDetails

Deshhit: Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Anti-Conversion Bill

Sonam | Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Now let's talk about Rajasthan..where the cabinet of Bhajanlal government has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will now be presented in the next session of the assembly..after the bill becomes a law, it will help in stopping forced conversions, according to this bill, there is a provision of 1 to 10 years of punishment for forced conversion, and if someone wants to convert on his own will, then he will have to inform the collector 60 days in advance.