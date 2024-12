videoDetails

Watch History behind Gold

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Gold History: Swarna Rahasya: In the special offering of Zee News, today we will show you a special report in which we will tell you that if you want gold then there is a market in the world. We will tell you about the usefulness of gold through a famous proverb. There is another saying which makes gold a special metal. Know the whole truth of the history of gold on earth.