Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2826745https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/rajneeti-bangladesh-against-hindus-with-trend-tmd-2826745.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajneeti: Bangladesh against Hindus with trend #TMD

Sonam|Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amid the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a new conspiracy of Islamic fundamentalists has come to light. The fundamentalists have trended a new hashtag named TMD on social media. This hashtag of the fundamentalists is looking very dangerous because its meaning is frightening. TMD means Total Malaun Death. It means a message of massacre of Hindus. More than two lakh posts have been shared on the hashtag TMD so far. Those who share the posts are either fundamentalists or supporters of the fundamentalists. Watch this exclusive report decoding the new agenda of Bangladeshi fundamentalists against Hindus.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Mehbooba Mufti Statement on bangladesh
Play Icon43:39
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Mehbooba Mufti Statement on bangladesh
Violent campaign against Hindu community in Bangladesh
Play Icon16:19
Violent campaign against Hindu community in Bangladesh
Hindu journalist Munni attacked in Bangladesh
Play Icon10:42
Hindu journalist Munni attacked in Bangladesh
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
Play Icon05:14
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Play Icon07:38
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Mehbooba Mufti Statement on bangladesh
play icon43:39
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Mehbooba Mufti Statement on bangladesh
Violent campaign against Hindu community in Bangladesh
play icon16:19
Violent campaign against Hindu community in Bangladesh
Hindu journalist Munni attacked in Bangladesh
play icon10:42
Hindu journalist Munni attacked in Bangladesh
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
play icon5:14
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
play icon7:38
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK