Rajneeti: Bangladesh against Hindus with trend #TMD

Sonam | Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Amid the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a new conspiracy of Islamic fundamentalists has come to light. The fundamentalists have trended a new hashtag named TMD on social media. This hashtag of the fundamentalists is looking very dangerous because its meaning is frightening. TMD means Total Malaun Death. It means a message of massacre of Hindus. More than two lakh posts have been shared on the hashtag TMD so far. Those who share the posts are either fundamentalists or supporters of the fundamentalists. Watch this exclusive report decoding the new agenda of Bangladeshi fundamentalists against Hindus.